Astronomers discover GJ 523b, massive rocky planet challenging formation theories
Technology
Astronomers have just spotted GJ 523b, a massive rocky planet that's rewriting what we thought we knew about planet formation.
It's about 2.55 times larger in radius than Earth and about 23.5 times more massive, but instead of being wrapped in thick gas like most giants, it's predominantly rocky with relatively little atmosphere.
GJ 523b may have lost atmosphere
GJ 523b was found using NASA's TESS and checked out with the WIYN Telescope in Arizona.
It orbits its star every 17.75 days and is about 170 million years old, pretty young for a planet!
Scientists think it might have lost its atmosphere or formed through a collision between two planets, making it a rare find that could help us understand how giant rocky planets come to be.