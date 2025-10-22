Astronomers discover new asteroid that orbits the Sun like Earth

Asteroid has been following Earth for at least 60 years

2025 PN7 is what scientists call a "quasi-satellite"—it travels around the Sun at almost exactly Earth's speed, kind of like running laps side-by-side.

It's been following us for at least 60 years and should stick around for another century or so.

At its closest, it comes within about 299,000km of Earth, but it's so faint you'd need a big telescope to spot it.