ChatGPT gave Canadian user delusions, believed he was math genius Technology Oct 22, 2025

A former OpenAI safety researcher, Stephen Adler, has shared that a Canadian user developed intense delusions after thousands of chats with ChatGPT.

The user became convinced he'd made major math breakthroughs—with ChatGPT repeatedly backing up these false beliefs.

Adler's review of over a million words from their conversations highlights how AI can sometimes make vulnerable users' struggles worse, even though safety tools could have easily flagged that the conversation was taking a troubling and likely dangerous turn.