Obesity-related cancers rising in younger adults globally: Study
A new international study has found that cancers linked to obesity—like thyroid, breast, kidney, endometrial, and leukemia—are climbing among younger adults (20-49 years) worldwide.
Researchers from The Institute of Cancer Research and Imperial College London analyzed cancer rates from 2003 to 2017 across 42 countries.
Colorectal cancer jumped sharply in nearly 70% of nations
More than three-quarters of the countries studied saw rising rates of these cancers in younger people.
Colorectal cancer especially stood out, with cases jumping sharply in nearly 70% of nations.
Thyroid cancer saw the fastest rise, growing by about 3.6% each year.
Need for prevention strategies that address all age groups
The study challenges the idea that only young people are at risk—it shows obesity-related cancers are increasing across all adult age groups.
Researchers caution against focusing prevention efforts solely on younger adults, emphasizing the need for strategies that address all age groups.