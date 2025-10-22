WhatsApp is testing a new way to notify group members

Here's how the feature works

Right now, only some beta testers can try this out, but WhatsApp says it'll reach more users in the coming weeks.

In groups under 32 people, anyone can use "@all," but in bigger groups, only admins get that power to avoid spamming.

Plus, there's a new option to mute these "@all" mentions if you don't want constant pings—just toggle it on or off in your settings.