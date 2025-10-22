Next Article
WhatsApp is testing a new way to notify group members
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a handy "@all" feature in its latest Android beta, letting you notify everyone in a group chat with one tag.
No more worrying if someone missed your message—just type "@all" and everyone gets the alert, making group communication smoother and more direct.
Here's how the feature works
Right now, only some beta testers can try this out, but WhatsApp says it'll reach more users in the coming weeks.
In groups under 32 people, anyone can use "@all," but in bigger groups, only admins get that power to avoid spamming.
Plus, there's a new option to mute these "@all" mentions if you don't want constant pings—just toggle it on or off in your settings.