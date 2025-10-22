Next Article
Google doodle makes solving quadratic equations a breeze
Technology
Google just rolled out a new Doodle all about the classic quadratic equation (ax2 + bx + c = 0), making algebra a bit less intimidating and a lot more fun.
After debuting in the US and UK, this animated Doodle is now live across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, giving students a playful way to tackle math right from the Google homepage.
How to use Doodle to solve equations
By following links from this Doodle, you can use Google Search to type or scan any quadratic equation and get a clear, step-by-step solution—perfect for study sessions or last-minute homework help.
It's part of Google's push to make STEM learning more accessible, especially in places where good study resources can be hard to find.
Plus, it links out to more learning tools if you want to dig deeper.