Google doodle makes solving quadratic equations a breeze

How to use Doodle to solve equations

By following links from this Doodle, you can use Google Search to type or scan any quadratic equation and get a clear, step-by-step solution—perfect for study sessions or last-minute homework help.

It's part of Google's push to make STEM learning more accessible, especially in places where good study resources can be hard to find.

Plus, it links out to more learning tools if you want to dig deeper.