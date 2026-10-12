A possible second-generation planet exists around 270 light-years away

The researchers theorized that presence of "astronomically special" elements like niobium and other heavier-than-iron elements indicated formation of a planet.

They think this planet was formed from stellar material ejected by the dying white dwarf, which is different from our solar system's planets that were formed when stars were born.

"These heavy elements can only be synthesized in exotic conditions that briefly emerge inside dying stars," said Dr. Nicholas Stone, a theoretical astrophysicist at University of Wisconsin-Madison and study co-author.