Astronomers find 2 Fornax Cluster galaxies with negligible dark matter Technology Jun 10, 2026

Astronomers have spotted two galaxies, FCC 224 and FCC 240, in the Fornax Cluster (about 60 million light-years away) that barely have any dark matter at all.

That's a big deal because scientists always thought dark matter was key for making and holding galaxies together.

These galaxies appear to contain almost no dark matter and may be the second known case of such galaxies.