Astronomers find 2 Fornax Cluster galaxies with negligible dark matter
Astronomers have spotted two galaxies, FCC 224 and FCC 240, in the Fornax Cluster (about 60 million light-years away) that barely have any dark matter at all.
That's a big deal because scientists always thought dark matter was key for making and holding galaxies together.
These galaxies appear to contain almost no dark matter and may be the second known case of such galaxies.
Yale team backs bullet dwarf scenario
The team, led by Maria Luisa Buzzo from Yale, used the MUSE instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope to study these oddball galaxies.
They noticed low-velocity dispersion and super-bright globular clusters, clues that support the "bullet-dwarf" idea where galaxy collisions can knock out their dark matter.
If more of these galaxies exist than we thought, it could totally shake up what we know about how galaxies form and evolve.