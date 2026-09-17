Astronomers find 47 ghost dwarfs, may explain Milky Way satellites
Astronomers just found 47 faint "ghost" dwarf galaxies up to 100 million light-years away, possibly solving the mystery of missing satellite galaxies around the Milky Way.
Using the Very Large Telescope, they focused on three distant galaxies and uncovered dozens of these hard-to-see cosmic neighbors.
Ghost dwarfs could illuminate dark matter
Dwarf galaxies are tiny compared to regular ones (between one million and one billion times the mass of the sun) and often orbit bigger galaxies like our own.
They're called "ghost" dwarf galaxies because they're so dim and tricky to spot.
This discovery could help us understand some of the major puzzles of the cosmological model and even shed light on dark matter, with more insights expected in future data releases from the Euclid space telescope.