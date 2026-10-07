Astronomers just spotted a blazar 8B light-years away from Earth

The blazar OP 313 was first observed in December 2023 when it emitted a powerful burst of high-energy gamma-rays.

These rays were found to be coming from some eight billion light-years away, providing insight into how the supermassive black hole at its center acts as a cosmic particle accelerator.

As these gamma rays traveled through space, they interacted with the extragalactic background light (EBL), the cumulative radiation from all stars, galaxies, and AGNs throughout cosmic history.