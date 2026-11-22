Astronomers find rare triple star 'Welopo`ai' 28 light-years away
Astronomers have found a rare triple-star system called Welopo`ai, just 28 light-years away. It features two white dwarfs and a red dwarf, an unusual combo that lets scientists see how stars evolve together.
Interestingly, one of the white dwarfs used to be a giant star that could have swallowed the red dwarf, but somehow did not, which is now giving researchers new clues about how these stars interact.
SPIRou planet search revealed white dwarf
The team discovered Welopo`ai while searching for planets orbiting a nearby red dwarf using the SPIRou instrument in Hawaii.
Odd velocity changes led them to dig deeper with another telescope, revealing the hidden white dwarf.
Published in Astronomy & Astrophysics this November, their work helps us better understand how complex star systems work and could even update what we know about our own cosmic neighborhood.