Astronomers have found a rare triple-star system called Welopo`ai, just 28 light-years away. It features two white dwarfs and a red dwarf, an unusual combo that lets scientists see how stars evolve together.

Interestingly, one of the white dwarfs used to be a giant star that could have swallowed the red dwarf, but somehow did not, which is now giving researchers new clues about how these stars interact.