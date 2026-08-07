Astronomers find supermassive black hole 30,000 light-years from galaxy center
Astronomers spotted a supermassive black hole chilling way outside its galaxy's center, about 30,000 light-years away.
Normally, these giants sit at the core, so this find shakes up what we thought we knew.
The black hole revealed itself after tearing apart a passing star and letting off a powerful flare.
AI flagged hostless black hole
Turns out, galaxy collisions might push black holes to wander far from home. This one doesn't even have a visible galaxy around it, which left scientists genuinely surprised.
Professor Sylvain Veilleux admitted, "There should be a Milky Way-like object around it."
Thanks to artificial intelligence tools that flagged the event in just three months, researchers now hope future telescopes will uncover more hidden black holes and help rewrite the story of how galaxies evolve.