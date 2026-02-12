Astronomers found a heart-shaped cloud around a star. How? Technology Feb 12, 2026

Astronomers just found a heart-shaped cloud of gas and dust around Mira A, a red giant star about 300 light-years away in Cetus. This unique shape formed after the star suddenly ejected material equal to seven Earths.

Mira A is a pulsating (Mira-type) variable star and its brightness varies over time—pretty cool for a star first spotted centuries ago.