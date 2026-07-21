Astronomers may have found 1st paired supernovae in Gemini

Astronomers just made a wild discovery: for the first time, they may have found a pair of stars in the same system that both exploded as supernovae.

These cosmic blasts happened in IC 443 (also known as the Jellyfish Nebula) and its neighbor G189.6+3.3, about 6,000 light-years away in Gemini.

This find gives us a rare peek into how massive stars live and die in pairs.