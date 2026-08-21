Astronomers propose 'black hole stars' as distinct early universe objects
Technology
Astronomers now think they're a distinct class of celestial object called "black hole stars."
While looking at super-old images of the universe, they noticed little red dots that didn't fit any known category.
These black hole stars might help explain how the early universe worked.
Scientists study 'black hole stars' origins
Astronomers now think they're a distinct class of celestial object called "black hole stars."
By studying them, scientists hope to figure out how black holes came to be.
These objects might also offer clues about what happens to massive stars at the end of their lives.