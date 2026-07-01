Astronomers revise nearby GJ 3378b to 2.3 Earths, 21-day orbit Technology Jul 01, 2026

Astronomers have just updated what we know about GJ 3378b, a rocky planet only 25 light-years away.

Thanks to new telescope data, its mass has been revised. It's now thought to be just 2.3 times Earth's mass (not over five, as previously believed), and it orbits its red dwarf star every 21 days instead of 24.7 days.

Because these cool red dwarfs are common in our galaxy, GJ 3378b is a pretty exciting target for studying planets that could support life.