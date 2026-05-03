Astronomers use ALMA data to trace 3I/ATLAS predating our Sun Technology May 03, 2026

Astronomers have traced the origins of 3I/ATLAS, a rare interstellar comet spotted in July 2025, to an ancient and incredibly cold part of the galaxy, way before our Sun even existed.

Using data from Chile's ALMA observatory, researchers found unusual chemical signatures in this comet, and separate models and studies estimate that it is between seven and 12 billion years old, making it a true time capsule from an early stage in the galaxy's history.