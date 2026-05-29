Astronomers using James Webb find black hole preceding its galaxy
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have spotted a supermassive black hole, about 50 million times heavier than our sun, in a galaxy called Abell2744-QSO1.
What's wild? This black hole seems to have formed before its own galaxy, flipping our usual ideas about how galaxies and black holes grow together.
Scientists rethink early universe formation
Normally, black holes are just a tiny part of their galaxy, but this one makes up a huge chunk of its home.
The discovery, published in Nature and other top journals, has scientists rethinking how early the universe's biggest objects came to be.
As study co-author Roberto Maiolino put it, this is "This is a remarkable finding. It's a paradigm shift, a total revisiting of the classical scenarios of how black holes form and grow."