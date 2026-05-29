Astronomers using James Webb find black hole preceding its galaxy

Scientists rethink early universe formation

Normally, black holes are just a tiny part of their galaxy, but this one makes up a huge chunk of its home.

The discovery, published in Nature and other top journals, has scientists rethinking how early the universe's biggest objects came to be.

As study co-author Roberto Maiolino put it, this is "This is a remarkable finding. It's a paradigm shift, a total revisiting of the classical scenarios of how black holes form and grow."