Astronomers using JWST find most distant dormant black hole Technology Jun 06, 2026

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have found the most distant dormant black hole ever seen, sitting in galaxy MRG-M0138.

This cosmic heavyweight is about six billion times the mass of our Sun and dates back to when the universe was just three billion years old.

The discovery helps scientists piece together how black holes and galaxies grew up in the early universe.