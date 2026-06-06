Astronomers using JWST find most distant dormant black hole
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have found the most distant dormant black hole ever seen, sitting in galaxy MRG-M0138.
This cosmic heavyweight is about six billion times the mass of our Sun and dates back to when the universe was just three billion years old.
The discovery helps scientists piece together how black holes and galaxies grew up in the early universe.
Lensing enabled JWST infrared detection
This black hole is more than 10 billion light-years from Earth, making it 15 times farther than any previously known dormant black hole.
Since dormant black holes don't give off light, astronomers relied on JWST's infrared technology to spot its effects on nearby stars.
A lucky break (a foreground galaxy cluster) magnified MRG-M0138 by 30 times, making this deep-space detective work possible.