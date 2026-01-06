ASUS and Xreal drop world's 1st 240Hz gaming glasses

ASUS ROG and Xreal just unveiled the ROG Xreal R1 at CES 2026—the first gaming glasses rocking a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. They're light at just 91g, and can project a massive virtual screen (think: a 171-inch display floating four meters away). Each lens brings you full HD visuals with a wide 57° field of view.

Specs at a glance: You get ultra-responsive gameplay thanks to just 3ms latency.

Plug them straight into your ROG Ally with USB-C, or connect to other devices using the included dock (with HDMI and DisplayPort options).

Features that stand out The glasses let you pin your virtual screen in place—no extra software needed.

Lenses adjust automatically to lighting, or you can tweak them yourself.

Plus, Bose spatial audio tech means games sound as immersive as they look.