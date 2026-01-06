NVIDIA's Vera Rubin superchip is here, and it's seriously fast

Built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process, Vera Rubin uses HBM4 memory for ultra-fast data speeds. Each GPU handles up to 50 petaFLOPS of AI inference or ~16 petaFLOPS for training, with a massive total of 576GB HBM4 memory per board (two GPUs)—so it can tackle huge AI workloads without breaking a sweat.

How does it stack up?

The NVL144 racks powered by this chip hit 3.6 exaFLOPS FP4 inference and offer blazing-fast bandwidths up to 260TB/s via NVLink.

That means they're over three times faster than NVIDIA's last-gen Blackwell setups in certain AI tasks.

And if you love future tech: NVIDIA says an even more powerful "Rubin Ultra" is coming in 2027, which is expected to compete with AMD and Google's custom chips.