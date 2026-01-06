Dell revives XPS branding with new premium laptops

Dell is bringing back its XPS line for premium laptops, announcing the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 at a Pre-CES showcase in New York in January 2026. After a year of "Dell Pro" models, these sleek machines are here for users who want top-tier design and performance.

Specs at a glance Both laptops feature super-thin CNC aluminum bodies, dual OLED or 2K displays with a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, and battery life that can last up to 27 hours while streaming.

The XPS 14 weighs just 1.36kg, while the XPS 16 comes in at 1.63kg.

You also get physical function keys and a seamless trackpad.

Performance & what's new Powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra Series processors (up to Ultra 9), Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB RAM, and up to a speedy 1TB SSD—all running Windows 11 Home.

There's also a sneak peek at an even thinner XPS 13 coming later this year.