CES 2026: AWOL Vision drops Aetherion Max and Pro UST projectors

AWOL Vision just revealed its new Aetherion Max and Pro ultra-short-throw projectors at CES 2026, built for home theaters, gaming, and sports fans. Both models deliver sharp 4K visuals up to a massive 200-inch—no pixel drift or color fringing—thanks to their PixelLock tech. The Max shines brighter at 3,300 ISO lumens; the Pro offers 2,600.

Specs that matter Both projectors pack a native contrast ratio of 6,000:1 (boostable to a wild 60,000:1), cover an impressive 110% Rec.2020 color space, and include three HDMI 2.1 ports.

Gamers will appreciate up to a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate and input lag as low as just one millisecond, plus Dolby Vision Gaming support.

Price & when you can get 1 The Aetherion Max is set at $4,499; the Pro comes in at $3,499.

Pre-orders (Kickstarter campaign) go live in February with retail sales expected from April.