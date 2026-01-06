CES 2026: AWOL Vision drops Aetherion Max and Pro UST projectors
AWOL Vision just revealed its new Aetherion Max and Pro ultra-short-throw projectors at CES 2026, built for home theaters, gaming, and sports fans.
Both models deliver sharp 4K visuals up to a massive 200-inch—no pixel drift or color fringing—thanks to their PixelLock tech.
The Max shines brighter at 3,300 ISO lumens; the Pro offers 2,600.
Specs that matter
Both projectors pack a native contrast ratio of 6,000:1 (boostable to a wild 60,000:1), cover an impressive 110% Rec.2020 color space, and include three HDMI 2.1 ports.
Gamers will appreciate up to a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate and input lag as low as just one millisecond, plus Dolby Vision Gaming support.
Price & when you can get 1
The Aetherion Max is set at $4,499; the Pro comes in at $3,499.
Pre-orders (Kickstarter campaign) go live in February with retail sales expected from April.
What's special about PixelLock?
PixelLock tech keeps those giant screens crisp by using optical and digital alignment to prevent pixel drift or color issues—even if your room heats up—so your movies and games always look sharp.