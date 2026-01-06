Next Article
NVIDIA's new AI models are set to shake up robotics
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped two major AI models—Cosmos and GR00T—at CES 2026, and they could make building robots way simpler.
CEO Jensen Huang even called it a "ChatGPT moment" for robotics.
According to NVIDIA, these models cut down on complicated pretraining and let developers get straight to programming.
Why this matters for robot builders
With features like Cosmos Transfer 2.5 and Cosmos Predict 2.5, these models can simulate real-world physics, making it safer and faster to test robots virtually.
Plus, NVIDIA is sharing open-source tools on GitHub, and companies like Boston Dynamics are building robots using NVIDIA technologies, so more people can experiment with the tech without starting from scratch.