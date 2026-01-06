YouTube Music now lets you share lyrics with AI-made backgrounds
YouTube Music just made sharing song lyrics way more fun.
As of January 6, 2026, you can pick up to five lines from any song and instantly create a unique AI-generated image that matches those lyrics—no design skills needed.
The feature is available for free and Premium users in the US on both Android and iOS.
How to try it out
Just head to Lyrics view in the app, tap the Share button (look for the Gemini spark icon), select your favorite lyric lines, then choose the AI option from the color carousel.
The app will whip up custom images—think cloudless skies or coffee cups—to go with your chosen words.
Don't like what you see? Tap again for a new version.
What makes it different
Each shared image includes album art, song name, and artist at the top, plus a YouTube Music logo at the bottom corner.
Unlike Spotify or Apple Music's basic color backgrounds, YouTube Music's AI actually creates visuals that fit your selected lyrics—making your posts feel way more personal when you share them online.