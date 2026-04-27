ASUS launches Expertbook Ultra in India, an AI business laptop
ASUS just dropped its new Expertbook Ultra in India, a super-light, AI-powered business laptop built for performance on the go.
It runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips with Intel Arc B390 graphics, all packed into a tough yet sleek magnesium-aluminum body that weighs less than 1kg and is under 11mm thick.
OLED display, Dolby Atmos, ₹239,990
The 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen is easy on the eyes and supports up to a smooth 144-hertz refresh rate.
You get crisp sound from a six-speaker Dolby Atmos setup, plus battery life that can last up to 26 hours, so it's ready for long days.
For connectivity, there's Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0.
Preorders start at ₹239,990 on Flipkart; if you book by April 29, you score a five-year on-site warranty and up to ₹20,000 in financial perks.