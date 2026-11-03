ASUS launches ProArt P16 and P14 laptops in India

ASUS just launched the ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 laptops in India, built especially for content creators and anyone diving into AI work.

Both come with sharp OLED touchscreens (120Hz refresh), have NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X computing platforms, with the ProArt P16 featuring a 20-core CPU and 6,144-core GPU and the ProArt P14 featuring an 18-core CPU and 5,120-core GPU.

ASUS also rolled out a new ProArt mouse and keyboard to match.