ASUS launches ProArt P16 and P14 laptops in India
ASUS just launched the ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 laptops in India, built especially for content creators and anyone diving into AI work.
Both come with sharp OLED touchscreens (120Hz refresh), have NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X computing platforms, with the ProArt P16 featuring a 20-core CPU and 6,144-core GPU and the ProArt P14 featuring an 18-core CPU and 5,120-core GPU.
ASUS also rolled out a new ProArt mouse and keyboard to match.
ProArt prices from ₹329,990 to ₹649,990
The bigger ProArt P16 packs a 16-inch 4K display with up to 128GB memory, while the more portable P14 has a 14-inch 3K screen with up to 24GB memory.
Both are powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X computing platforms, with the ProArt P16 featuring a 20-core CPU and 6,144-core GPU and the ProArt P14 featuring an 18-core CPU and 5,120-core GPU, running Windows 11 Home.
Prices start at ₹329,990 for the P14 and go up to ₹649,990 for top-end P16 models.
You can grab them in Nano Black from November 3 at major retailers like Reliance Digital and Flipkart, plus there are no-cost EMI options and extra warranty perks if you want some peace of mind.