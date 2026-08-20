ASUS launches VM240 all-in-one in India with 24-inch display
Technology
ASUS just launched the VM240 all-in-one desktop in India, packing a 24-inch display with full sRGB color, tilt support, and an AMD Ryzen 5 40 processor.
You get up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and the whole setup is priced at ₹66,990, hitting online stores from August 20.
VM240 includes 1080p webcam and accessories
The VM240 comes with a sharp 1080p webcam (plus privacy shutter), Dirac-tuned speakers, AI noise cancelation for clear calls, and plenty of connectivity like Wi-Fi 6E and HDMI.
ASUS also introduced new accessories: the Jelly75 Keyboard (swappable keys!), Wireless Mouse MD105, Marshmallow Keyboard and Mouse Combo CW200 (multi-device pairing), and a ROG HDMI Cable LHR60.
Most are out August 20; the Jelly75 Keyboard lands August 31.