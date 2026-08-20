ASUS launches VM240 all-in-one in India with 24-inch display

ASUS just launched the VM240 all-in-one desktop in India, packing a 24-inch display with full sRGB color, tilt support, and an AMD Ryzen 5 40 processor.

You get up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and the whole setup is priced at ₹66,990, hitting online stores from August 20.