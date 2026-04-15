ASUS launches Zenbook lineup in India, preorders through April 20

S14 ultra-slim, DUO dual-screen multitasking

These laptops pack Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or Snapdragon X2 Elite chips for better AI features and smoother performance.

The S14 stands out as super slim (just 1.1cm) and light (1.2kg), with a crisp 3K OLED display and up to 27 hours of battery life, great for on-the-go days.

The DUO is all about multitasking with 2 touch-enabled OLED screens (144Hz refresh rate) and up to 32 hours of battery!

If you preorder, you get perks like extra warranty and a free backpack with the DUO model.