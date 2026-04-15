ASUS launches Zenbook lineup in India, preorders through April 20
ASUS just dropped its new Zenbook lineup in India, and preorders are open through April 20.
The series includes the ultra-thin S14, the dual-screen DUO, A14, A16, and refreshed Vivobooks.
Prices start at ₹1,79,990 for Zenbooks and ₹98,990 for Vivobooks.
Sales kick off April 21 both online and in stores, with the Zenbook A16 available at a later date.
S14 ultra-slim, DUO dual-screen multitasking
These laptops pack Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or Snapdragon X2 Elite chips for better AI features and smoother performance.
The S14 stands out as super slim (just 1.1cm) and light (1.2kg), with a crisp 3K OLED display and up to 27 hours of battery life, great for on-the-go days.
The DUO is all about multitasking with 2 touch-enabled OLED screens (144Hz refresh rate) and up to 32 hours of battery!
If you preorder, you get perks like extra warranty and a free backpack with the DUO model.