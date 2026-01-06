ASUS ProArt PZ14: The Surface Pro challenger with perks Technology Jan 06, 2026

ASUS just dropped the ProArt PZ14 at CES 2026, aiming straight at creators and anyone eyeing a Surface Pro.

The big win? You get a detachable Bluetooth keyboard included—no need to shell out an extra $150 like you would for the Surface.

Launching in Q2 2026, it's all about giving portable creative power without hidden costs.