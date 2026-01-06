ASUS ProArt PZ14: The Surface Pro challenger with perks
ASUS just dropped the ProArt PZ14 at CES 2026, aiming straight at creators and anyone eyeing a Surface Pro.
The big win? You get a detachable Bluetooth keyboard included—no need to shell out an extra $150 like you would for the Surface.
Launching in Q2 2026, it's all about giving portable creative power without hidden costs.
Specs at a glance:
Inside, there's an 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite chip pushing serious AI performance and supporting ASUS Creator Apps like StoryCube and MuseTree.
The 14-inch OLED display is color-accurate, has vibrant visuals, and an anti-reflection coating for comfy viewing.
At just 0.79kg and only 9mm thick, it's built to travel light but work hard.
Built for real life (and creativity)
The PZ14 features a tough aluminum body meeting military-grade durability standards plus IP52 splash and dust resistance—so it can handle messy desks or coffee shop spills.
With support for the ASUS Pen 3.0, a handy stand cover, and smooth annotation tools, it's designed to keep up with your creative flow wherever you are.