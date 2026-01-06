Qualcomm brings its all-in-one car tech to the US
Qualcomm announced plans to launch its Snapdragon Ride Flex chip in the US, aiming to make cars smarter and simpler.
This single chip runs both your car's digital dashboard and driver-assistance features, helping automakers save on hardware and software.
Already used in eight global programs, it comes with plans to roll out for US vehicles.
What makes Snapdragon Ride Flex special?
This chip can juggle safety systems (like ADAS) and entertainment at once, thanks to virtual machine isolation.
It supports up to 13 cameras with lidar, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and IMUs—enabling over 30 advanced driving features like automated parking.
You can also get up to eight crisp displays (3K/4K), plus easy over-the-air updates.
Global reach and partnerships
Nearly a million Snapdragon Ride chips have shipped worldwide so far.
Chinese companies like Autolink and Desay SV have announced mass-production plans for systems with this tech, while partners like Valeo and ZF are helping bring it into even more cars around the globe.