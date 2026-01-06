Qualcomm brings its all-in-one car tech to the US Technology Jan 06, 2026

Qualcomm announced plans to launch its Snapdragon Ride Flex chip in the US, aiming to make cars smarter and simpler.

This single chip runs both your car's digital dashboard and driver-assistance features, helping automakers save on hardware and software.

Already used in eight global programs, it comes with plans to roll out for US vehicles.