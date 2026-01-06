CES 2026: ASUS drops new ZenBook, ProArt, and ExpertBook laptops

What's new in the lineup?

The ZenBook A16 stands out with its lightweight build (just 1.2kg) and speedy Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme chip.

If you like multitasking, the revamped ZenBook Duo now packs two 14-inch OLED screens for extra space.

For creators, the ProArt PZ14 is tough (MIL-STD-810H certified) and runs on a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, while the GoPro Edition PX13 uses an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip for power on-the-go.

The ExpertBook Ultra series keeps things slim with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips.

Prices aren't out yet, but these laptops are coming soon.