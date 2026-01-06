CES 2026: ASUS drops new ZenBook, ProArt, and ExpertBook laptops
ASUS just showed off its latest laptops at CES 2026, and there's something for everyone—whether you're into creative work or just want a slick everyday device.
Many new models feature high-refresh-rate OLED displays with Pantone-certified color accuracy, so visuals should look pretty stunning, though refresh rates and display branding vary by model.
What's new in the lineup?
The ZenBook A16 stands out with its lightweight build (just 1.2kg) and speedy Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme chip.
If you like multitasking, the revamped ZenBook Duo now packs two 14-inch OLED screens for extra space.
For creators, the ProArt PZ14 is tough (MIL-STD-810H certified) and runs on a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, while the GoPro Edition PX13 uses an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip for power on-the-go.
The ExpertBook Ultra series keeps things slim with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips.
Prices aren't out yet, but these laptops are coming soon.