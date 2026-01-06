Next Article
Google Play update causes Pixel 10 headaches
Technology
Google pushed out a Play system update on January 5, hoping to boost security for Pixel devices—but things didn't go as planned.
Some Pixel 10 and 10 Pro devices ran into black screens or found their phones stuck just showing the wallpaper after restarting.
Quick fixes and minor hiccups for others
Luckily, most issues were sorted with a simple reboot or by plugging in the phone.
Other recent Pixels, like the 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 series, just had slightly longer boot times but no major problems.
After the initial bumps, everything was back to normal.