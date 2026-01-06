Rajasthan AI Impact Conference 2026: What's happening and why it matters
Rajasthan just hosted its big AI Impact Conference 2026 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre.
This event is part of a larger national push for artificial intelligence, leading up to the India AI Impact Summit in February.
The aim is to integrate more AI into everyday life, from classrooms to farms.
Big launches and fresh partnerships
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma rolled out the new Rajasthan AI-ML Policy 2026, an AI literacy program, and several digital platforms to boost learning and innovation.
The state also signed deals with Google, IIT Delhi, and NLU Jodhpur to kick off pilot projects in health, agriculture, and transport—so real-world impact is on the way.
More data power and skills for youth
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced Rajasthan's first data center plus plans to train 10 lakh young people in AI skills.
With leaders, startups, students, and industry experts all joining the conversation, this conference is setting up Rajasthan as a major player in India's tech future.