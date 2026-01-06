Universal Music Group x NVIDIA: AI is remixing music discovery
Universal Music Group, the world's biggest record label, has joined forces with NVIDIA to build next-gen AI tools for music discovery and creation.
Their new project uses NVIDIA's Music Flamingo model, aiming to make finding and making music more interactive and personal.
Meet Music Flamingo: Smarter song searches
Music Flamingo can break down entire tracks—not just by genre or tempo, but by mood and cultural vibes.
This means you'll be able to search for songs that match a feeling or story, helping fans connect with artists in fresh ways and giving new talent more chances to be heard.
Artists get hands-on with AI
Universal isn't leaving musicians out of the loop—they're setting up an incubator so artists can help design and test these AI tools themselves.
As NVIDIA's Richard Kerris puts it, "We're entering an era where a music catalog can be explored like an intelligent universe — conversational, contextual, and genuinely interactive."
From legal battles to creative collabs
After suing some AI startups last year over copyright issues (and then settling), Universal is now leaning into partnerships—like licensing tech for remixing songs.
This latest move with NVIDIA shows how the industry is shifting from fighting AI to shaping it together.