Universal Music Group x NVIDIA: AI is remixing music discovery

Universal Music Group, the world's biggest record label, has joined forces with NVIDIA to build next-gen AI tools for music discovery and creation. Their new project uses NVIDIA's Music Flamingo model, aiming to make finding and making music more interactive and personal.

Meet Music Flamingo: Smarter song searches Music Flamingo can break down entire tracks—not just by genre or tempo, but by mood and cultural vibes.

This means you'll be able to search for songs that match a feeling or story, helping fans connect with artists in fresh ways and giving new talent more chances to be heard.

Artists get hands-on with AI Universal isn't leaving musicians out of the loop—they're setting up an incubator so artists can help design and test these AI tools themselves.

As NVIDIA's Richard Kerris puts it, "We're entering an era where a music catalog can be explored like an intelligent universe — conversational, contextual, and genuinely interactive."