NASA satellite just gave us the clearest look yet at a tsunami Technology Jan 06, 2026

NASA and France's SWOT satellite pulled off something big: it captured the first-ever high-resolution, wide-area track of a tsunami after a massive 8.8 earthquake hit Kamchatka, Russia in July 2025.

The data, published later that year, not only validated NOAA's tsunami forecast for this event but also revealed new details about how these waves actually behave.