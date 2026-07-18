ASUS returns to India with Pad T3201 launching August 6

The Pad T3201 offers a sharp 2.8K OLED screen with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and can hit up to 2,000 nits brightness, great for streaming or gaming.

It comes with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage (expandable by microSD), Dolby Atmos speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and fast-charging support.

Available soon on Flipkart, ASUS eShop, Reliance Digital, and offline stores; pricing will be revealed at launch.