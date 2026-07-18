ASUS returns to India with Pad T3201 launching August 6
Technology
ASUS is making a comeback in India with the Pad T3201, launching August 6 at 12pm.
This tablet packs a big 12.2-inch OLED display, speedy MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip, and a hefty 9,000mAh battery.
You'll also get a protective folio case right in the box.
Pad T3201 features 2.8K 144Hz display
The Pad T3201 offers a sharp 2.8K OLED screen with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and can hit up to 2,000 nits brightness, great for streaming or gaming.
It comes with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage (expandable by microSD), Dolby Atmos speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and fast-charging support.
Available soon on Flipkart, ASUS eShop, Reliance Digital, and offline stores; pricing will be revealed at launch.