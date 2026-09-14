At IFA 2026 Acer debuts EP130K e-paper monitor for readers
Technology
Acer just dropped the EP130K e-paper monitor at IFA 2026, and it's built for anyone who spends hours reading or taking notes.
The 13.3-inch matte touchscreen supports both stylus and finger input, while its glare-free, blue-light-free display is all about keeping your eyes comfortable, even during marathon study sessions.
EP130K delivers 3,200-by-2,400 B&W, 4,096 colors
The EP130K packs a sharp 3,200-by-2,400 resolution in black-and-white mode and shows off up to 4,096 colors when you need them.
It runs on a single USB-C cable for both power and video (super simple setup) and has a smooth 60Hz refresh rate and 20-ms grey-to-grey response time.
Priced from $749.99, it lands in stores early next year (first quarter 2027).