At IFA AMD shows HP ZBook 'Sundae' with Ryzen AI

NVIDIA's RTX Spark PCs, coming in October, use Arm chips with even more CPU cores and tons of GPU muscle, plus features like DLSS upscaling for smoother graphics.

While NVIDIA is teaming up with big names like Dell and Microsoft, AMD's partners are fewer but include Acer and Lenovo.

AMD is also working on another concept, a Halo Threadripper Station, a workstation made for heavy AI work that can handle up to 2TB of memory.

The race between these tech giants is definitely heating up for anyone into gaming or creative work!