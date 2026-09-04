At IFA AMD shows HP ZBook 'Sundae' with Ryzen AI
AMD just showed early HP ZBook models codenamed "Sundae" at IFA 2026, aiming straight at NVIDIA's soon-to-launch RTX Spark PCs.
These new machines pack the Ryzen AI Max 400-series chip and support for up to 190GB of unified memory.
They're built for both AI tasks and gaming, showing off some serious power under the hood.
NVIDIA's RTX Spark coming in October
NVIDIA's RTX Spark PCs, coming in October, use Arm chips with even more CPU cores and tons of GPU muscle, plus features like DLSS upscaling for smoother graphics.
While NVIDIA is teaming up with big names like Dell and Microsoft, AMD's partners are fewer but include Acer and Lenovo.
AMD is also working on another concept, a Halo Threadripper Station, a workstation made for heavy AI work that can handle up to 2TB of memory.
The race between these tech giants is definitely heating up for anyone into gaming or creative work!