AT2020afhd provides strong evidence for Einstein's frame-dragging 120 million light-years

Swift and VLA detect matching signals

NASA's Swift Observatory and the Very Large Array picked up matching X-ray and radio signals from this wild event at the same time, showing something major was happening out there.

By studying these cosmic pulses, researchers can now learn more about how fast black holes spin—and how they launch those epic plasma jets we see in space movies.

It also shifts our view of black holes from being just mysterious voids to dynamic, active parts of our universe.