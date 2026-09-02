Atacama Cosmology Telescope study finds gravity fades supporting dark matter
A fresh study has given dark matter some solid backup.
Scientists used the Atacama Cosmology Telescope to track how gravity acts across galaxy clusters, stretching hundreds of millions of light-years.
Their results show gravity fades with distance, just like Newton and Einstein predicted, making the mysterious motions of galaxies easier to explain.
CMB data disfavors MOND gravity
This research throws shade on rival gravity theories and makes dark matter look even more likely.
Patricio A. Gallardo pointed out how well these classic laws hold up, even way out in space.
The team also checked the cosmic microwave background (that faint glow from the early universe), finding its patterns matched standard gravity but not modified-gravity theories like MOND.
Findings prompt continued dark matter search
Even with these clues, what dark matter actually is remains unknown.
The findings push scientists to keep exploring the universe's hidden side and remind us just how much there is left to discover.