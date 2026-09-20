Athenian School student Vaishnav Anand builds DeepTrust to detect deepfakes
Technology
Vaishnav Anand, a high schooler at The Athenian School in Danville, California, has built DeepTrust, an AI tool that spots fake videos, audio, and images.
Inspired by his own run-in with deepfake tech, he launched the startup in 2024.
DeepTrust uses a quad-stream system to catch even tricky fakes and is already being tested in schools.
Fake satellite research earns finalist honors
Anand's research also tackles fake satellite images and highlights why reliable digital information is so important.
His work has earned him spots as a Top 100 global finalist in the 2026 Blue Ocean Entrepreneurship Competition and a Top 5 global finalist in the 2026 Conrad Challenge.