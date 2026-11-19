ATLAS survey captures SN 2026ahvu brightening in NGC 1433
Big news from space: the ATLAS survey system just caught a supernova exploding in the galaxy NGC 1433, about 50 million light-years away.
Scientists spotted SN 2026ahvu while it was still getting brighter, pretty rare stuff!
The discovery, named SN 2026ahvu, shows that even telescopes built to watch for asteroids can help us catch major cosmic events as they happen.
Identified as Type Ia supernova
This explosion is what's called a Type Ia supernova: it happens when a white dwarf star pulls in too much material from its neighbor and blows up.
When ATLAS first saw it, the supernova was pretty faint but quickly brightened, letting astronomers study it in detail with other big telescopes like Gemini South.
Catching these moments live helps scientists learn more about how stars die and what makes our universe tick.