Audible launches 'audio discovery' AI book summaries with editor/author excerpts
Audible just rolled out "audio discovery," a tool that uses AI to create quick audio summaries of books, highlighting main themes and what listeners love most.
These previews mix in thoughts from editors or even the authors themselves, so you can actually hear what a book's about before diving in.
'audio discovery' on select US titles
With audio previews and curated collections based on your listening habits, finding your next favorite audiobook is getting easier.
Right now, "audio discovery" is available for some English titles in the US but Audible plans to add more books (and other recent AI features like Recaps and "Ask a Question") by December 2026.
This move comes as Audible faces fresh competition from Spotify's audiobook offering.