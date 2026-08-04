Augmental Technologies introduces MouthPad trackpad controlled by the tongue
Say hello to MouthPad, a wireless trackpad you control with your tongue.
Created by Augmental Technologies, it fits over your upper teeth like a retainer and lets people with limited mobility move the cursor, scroll, swipe, and click just by moving their tongue.
It's a fresh way to use tech hands-free without getting in the way of talking.
MouthPad priced $1,400 with 6,300-plus waitlist
The MouthPad has a pressure-sensitive touchpad and head-motion sensors, connects via Bluetooth to pretty much any device, and doesn't mess with your speech.
Each one is custom 3D-printed from a scan of your teeth.
It costs $1,400 (charging case included for more than 7 hours of use), can pair with multiple devices, and already has more than 6,300 people on its waitlist (from surgeons to technicians to painters) showing how big this could be for assistive tech.