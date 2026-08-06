August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse crosses Arctic to Mediterranean
Heads up, sky-watchers! A total solar eclipse is coming on August 12, 2026.
For a few minutes, the moon will block out the sun along a narrow path stretching from the Arctic Ocean through Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and the Balearic Islands before fading over the Mediterranean.
It's a rare chance to see the sun's corona, basically its glowing outer atmosphere.
Totality limited to 293km strip
The total eclipse will only be visible in a strip about 293km wide, but much of Europe, including the UK Ireland, France, Germany, and Scandinavia, will see at least a partial eclipse.
Northern Spain could get crowded since it offers amazing sunset views of totality.
If you're watching in person, use certified solar glasses or filters for safety.
Or just stream it live on Space.com and enjoy this cosmic moment wherever you are!