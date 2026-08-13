August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse reveals around 1,000,000°C corona

On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse gave scientists a rare peek at the sun's corona, the super-hot outer layer that's way hotter than the surface.

The eclipse crossed Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and a sliver of Portugal, with partial views in Europe and North America.

For a few minutes, researchers could see the corona glowing at around 1 million degrees Celsius. Now they're trying to figure out why it's so insanely hot.