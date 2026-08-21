August 28 2026 partial lunar eclipse darkens 93% of Moon
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! A major partial lunar eclipse is set for August 28, 2026.
Earth will slide between the Sun and Moon, casting its darkest shadow over about 93% of the moon's diameter, so most of the lunar surface will look dramatically dimmed.
NASA: 3h18m partial phase misses India
NASA says the partial phase will last about 3 hours and 18 minutes.
If you're in parts of the Americas, Europe, Africa, or western Asia, you'll have a great view. But for folks in India, no luck this time: it happens in daylight here with the moon below the horizon.
This is actually the second lunar eclipse of 2026 after March's total one!