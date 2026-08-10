Aule Space achieves TRL 6 in 1st private ISRO test
Aule Space, a Bengaluru startup, has become the first private company to test its autonomous satellite rescue technology at ISRO's Rendezvous Simulation Lab.
Their system passed a key milestone (TRL 6), showing it can handle tricky tasks like finding, approaching, and docking with satellites in orbit, all on its own.
Secures $2 million pre-seed, seeks orbital validation
Founded by Jay Panchal, Nithyaa Giri, and Hrishit Tambi, Aule Space is building robotic spacecraft that can fix or remove malfunctioning satellites zooming around Earth at 28,000km per hour.
Using computer vision and smart navigation, their tech could help extend satellite lifespans and cut down on space junk.
With $2 million in pre-seed funding secured, they're aiming for orbital validation, putting India's private space scene on the map.