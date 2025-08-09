Austin startup's AI tattoo machine can give you ink in minutes

Blackdot is here—an innovative fully automated tattoo machine. Built by an Austin startup, it uses AI and robotics to create detailed grayscale tattoos on flat areas like your arm or leg. The process is quicker, cleaner, and less painful than old-school tattooing thanks to super-fine 0.25mm needlework.

How does the machine work? Designs are turned into special .tattoo files.

Before starting, the machine tests your skin with tiny dots and checks them against a massive online database to get the needle depth just right.

It even removes extra ink as it goes for a tidy finish.

Artists can upload designs to earn royalties Artists can upload their designs to Blackdot's platform and earn royalties every time someone picks their art.

Blackdot plans to lease these machines to studios soon—though some artists are still on the fence about letting robots join the party.